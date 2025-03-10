Real estate transfers 3/4-2/7/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place between March 3-7, 2025.

Kevin P. Jerome to Zane D. Bockey, Luke S. Bockey, a portion of Section 13, York Township.

Troy L. Eddins to Paul Barton, Van Wert outlots, lot 105.

Daniel G. Klausing, Daniel Klausing, Irene M. Klausing to Daniel G. Klausing, Irene M. Klausing, Elgin inlots, lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11; a portion of Section 33, Jennings Township; a portion of Section 32, Jennings Township; a portion of Section 26, York Township; a portion of Section 36, York Township; Elgin outlots, lot 7.

Randy T. Brinkman, Linda S. Brinkman to Dakota S LLC, a portion of Section 23, Washington Township.

Sally A. Habib to Sally A. Habib Revocable Living Trust, Sally A. Habib Revocable Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 1, Willshire Township; a portion of Section 11, Willshire Township; a portion of Section 12, Willshire Township; a portion of Section 19, Ridge Township.

Dakota S LLC to Brinkman Preservation Trust, Brinkman Preservation Trust TR, Jason Brinkman TR, Kelly Kunz TR, a portion of Section 23, Washington Township.

John Lee Suman to Nicholas H. Strader, Marie M. Strader, a portion of Section 19, Willshire Township.

Cynthia J. Wallace, Cynthia Wallace to Cynthia J. Wallace Irrevocable Trust, Cynthia J. Wallace Irrevocable Trust TR, Lori Miller TR, Van Wert inlots, 1290.

Dorothy M. Imler Trust, Dorothy M. Imler Trust TR, Toby J. Imler TR to Michael Baer Jr., a portion of Section 7, Jennings Township.

Caleb M. Weller, Caleb Weller to Melissa M. Schaadt, Van Wert inlots, lot 3921.

Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. to Calvin M. Fackler, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 9.

Schumm Farms Inc. to Maurice C. Schumm, a portion of Section 26, Willshire Township.

Laura M. Krendl to Laura M. Krendel Trust, Laura M. Krendl Trust TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4544.

Howard D. Ball, Sheryl S. Ball, to Howard D. Ball, Sheryl S. Ball, Convoy inlots, lot 284; lot 285; Convoy outlots, lot 8.

Daniel J. Brant, Sabrina A. Brant to Daniel J. Brant Living Trust. Daniel J. Brant Living Trust TR, Sabrina A. Brant Living Trust, Sabrina A. Brant Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 10, Ridge Township.

Jody L. Terrell, Jody Terrell, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to LNV Corporation, a portion of Section 31, Tully Township.

Scott J. Wiltsie, Andrea Wiltsie to Philip S. Coil, Delphos inlots, lot 561, lot 562.

Kerry D. Adams, Karrel K. Adams to Kerry D. Adams, Karrel K. Adams, a portion of Section 31, Willshire Township.

Mark D. Haggerty, Vicky J. Haggerty to James B. Haggerty, Laura K. Klausing, Convoy inlots, lot 454; Convoy subdivisions, lot 1.

Dean O. Tomlinson Irrevocable Trust, Dean O. Tomlinson Irrevocable Trust TR, Sue Ann Hamilton TR to Dean A. Kellermeyer, Debra A. Kellermyer, a portion of Section 32, Ridge Township.

Estate of John L. Blake to Brian S. Blake, Van Wert inlots, lot 3183.

Codey B. Murphy, Codey Murphy to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC, Ohio City inlots, lot 588.

Ronald L. Bowsher, Cindy L. Bowsher to Steven P. Klaus, Whitney L. Klaus, a portion of Section 28, Jennings Township; a portion of Section 28, Jennings Township.

Ronald L. Bowsher, Cindy L. Bowsher to Ryan L. Bowsher, a portion of Section 28, Jennings Township.

Ronald L. Bowsher, Cindy L. Bowsher to Ronald L. Bowsher, Cindy L. Bowsher, a portion of Section 28, Jennings Township.