Sites set for boys hoops state semis

Submitted information

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and host sites for this week’s boys basketball state semifinals. The winners will advance to the state championship games March 21-22 at the University of Dayton Arena.

All state semifinals will be covered by Spectrum.

2025 OHSAA Boys Basketball State Semifinal Pairings (home team listed first)

Division I

Cleveland St. Ignatius (22-4) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (24-2), Sunday, Canton Field House, 12 p.m.

Reynoldsburg (25-1) vs. West Chester Lakota West (21-5), Sunday, Wright State University Nutter Center, 12 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 22, at University of Dayton Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Massillon Perry (13-13) vs. North Royalton (25-1), Sunday, Canton Field House, 3 p.m.

Westerville North (23-2) vs. Toledo St. Francis de Sales (16-9), Sunday, Wright State University Nutter Center, 6 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 21, at University of Dayton Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Garfield Heights (24-2) vs. Louisville (22-5), Sunday, Canton Field House, 6 p.m.

Sandusky (19-7) vs. Cincinnati Aiken (25-1), Sunday, Wright State University Nutter Center, 3 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 21, at University of Dayton Arena, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Cleveland Glenville (18-8) vs. Gates Mills Hawken (20-7), Saturday, Canton Field House, 1 p.m.

Zanesville Maysville (25-3) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (25-2), Friday, Wittenberg University, 5:30 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 21, at University of Dayton Arena, 4:15 p.m.

Division V

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (23-4) vs. Minford (25-1), Saturday, at St. Clairsville ECO Center, 4 p.m.

Gahanna Columbus Academy (27-0) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (16-8), Friday, Wittenberg University, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 15, at University of Dayton Arena, 10:45 a.m.

Division VI

Kirtland (19-8) vs. Woodsfield Monroe Central (22-3), Friday, Otterbein University, 7 p.m.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford (25-1) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (25-2), Friday, Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, 6 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 22, at University of Dayton Arena, 2 p.m.

Division VII

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (20-8) vs. South Webster (22-3), Friday, Ohio Dominican University, 7 p.m.

Arlington (24-3) vs. Russia (27-0), Friday, Bowling Green State University, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 22, at University of Dayton Arena, 5:15 p.m.

Boys basketball tournament information and statewide brackets are available at: 2025 Boys Basketball State Tournament Coverage.