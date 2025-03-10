Yost joins E15 expansion effort

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined 15 other state attorneys general in urging Congress to help jump-start American energy production by expanding access to E15 gasoline.

In a letter to Congress, the attorneys general support passage of the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025, legislation that would permanently give all states equal, year-round access to E15 gas – a blend with 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline.

Dave Yost

“Ohio’s motorists, farmers and energy providers all stand to gain from this proposal,” Yost said. “It’s good for our state’s economy, and it’s a key step toward energy independence for our country.”

The legislation would change a Clean Air Act exemption that allows states to sell E10 gas year-round but limits the sale of E15 to non-summer months. Eight states, including Ohio, are already permitted to sell E15 gas year-round.

The disparity creates challenges for oil producers, who must supply two types of fuel instead of one during the summer, the letter says.

“On the energy-producer and liquid fuels front, everyone can row in the same direction: Year-round E15 creates certainty that allows for planning and strategic growth,” it says.

American cars manufactured after 2001 can already run on E15, and both fuel blends similarly impact the environment, the letter says. E10 has five percent less ethanol, a renewable fuel made from plant materials. The letter adds that E15 gas is cheaper than E10, providing financial relief to consumers at the gas pump.

Joining Yost in calling for the legislation’s passage are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia.