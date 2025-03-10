YWCA announces Summer Food Program

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced its annual Summer Food Program. This year’s program will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 9-July 25, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. This initiative aims to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer break.

The YWCA Summer Food Program offers two options for youth in Van Wert County:

All children ages 18 and under are invited to attend breakfast and lunch. Breakfast will be served from 8:15-9 a.m. with lunch being served from 11-11:45 a.m. All meals are served free of cost.

In addition to attending breakfast and lunch, children entering preschool- sixth grade are invited to join the free recreation portion of the program from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. All children attending the recreation program must be five years old by the program start date.

Students attending the recreation program must turn in a registration form. These will be available online beginning April 1. Information will be sent home from county schools at the end of March and will be available at the front desk of the YWCA and on the YWCA website.

“We are proud to be able to offer the Summer Food Program again this summer” said Betsy Hamman, Director of Youth Development. “Our program not only provides meals but also creates an environment where children can engage in exciting activities daily.”

To learn more about the YWCA of Van Wert County’s Summer Food Program and how to register, visit www.ywcavanwert.org or contact Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org or 419.238.6639 ext. 106.