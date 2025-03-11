Bunny Hoppers meeting…

Bunny Hoppers 4-H Club elected new officers at its first meeting of the year. New officers include: president, Ella Lamb; vice president,Evelyn Lamb; secretary and reporter, Hannah Lamb; treasurer,Keiley Welch; health and safety, Kemlynn Welch. Enrollment information was passed out to members. The group had a rabbit scavenger hunt. The meeting ended with refreshments. The second meeting included a slide show about the different breeds of rabbits. Members giving demonstrations with their rabbits included: Grayson Lape, Abrya Crawford, and Hannah Lamb. Shown above are Lape giving a demonstration with his rabbit and Keiley Welch helping younger members Kingston Welch and Lettie Baker with a rabbit game at Bunny Hoppers meeting. Rabbit quality assurance will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Extension Office. Members must be enrolled online by April 1. The next regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 17, at the Extension Office. Photos submitted