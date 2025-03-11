Central retirees gather for meeting

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their February meeting on the 26 at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Great conversation was ensured during and after lunch. The group invited the Van Wert County Council on Aging to speak regarding services provided. Executive Director Kevin Mathews concentrated on giving details on bus excursion offerings, available Medicare advice information, Zumba classes, toenail and other clinics, and the home dinner program. Beneficial information about their services was very much appreciated.

Retirees in attendance were (front row seated, left to right): Sue Karst, Marilyn Gruss, Vivian Langhals, Paula Giessler-Scott, Sharon Baer, and Dorothy Helmke. Back row (left to right): Doug Watson, Terry Knebel, Phil Steinen, Loren Shindeldecker, Kevin Matthews (guest), Chuck White, and Linda Holden. Photo submitted

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and the next luncheon will be at 11 a.m. March 26. All retirees and guests are invited to Pizza Hut in Van Wert. There will not be a guest speaker for the March Meeting, but all retirees are encouraged to attend for fellowship.