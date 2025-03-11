January unemployment increases locally, statewide

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert County’s unemployment rate jumped a full percentage point, to 4.7 percent in January, slightly above the statewide average of 4.6 percent, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

According to ODJFS, Van Wert County had a workforce of 14,000 available workers, with 14,000 employed. The rate is also 1.1 percent higher compred to January, 2024, when it was 3.6 percent.

The county certainly wasn’t alone in seeing a higher jobless rate to start the new year. The report from ODJFS indicates January unemployment rates increased in all of Ohio’s 88 counties. Many of the increases were substantial, in some cases three percent.

Once again, Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest jobless rate, 3.7 percent, compared to 3.0 percent in December, 2024. Rates in other counties surrounding Van Wert County included 4.2 percent in Auglaize County, which was tied for sixth lowest with Geauga County; 4.6 percent in Putnam County; 5.1 percent in Paulding County, and 5.3 percent in Allen County.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or below 4.0 percent in January. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer County, were Holmes, 3.8 percent; Medina, 3.9 percent, and Union County, 4.0 percent.

Meigs County, in southern Ohio had the state’s highest unemployment rate in January, 10.1 percent. Five counties had unemployment rates above 9.0 percent in January. The counties with the highest rates, other than Meigs, were: Ottawa, 9.5 percent; Noble, 9.3 percent; and Adams and Monroe counties, 9.1 percent.

Overall, Ohio had a labor force of 5.8 million in January with 5.5 million employed.