Library to host Writer’s Conference

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding County Carnegie Library has announced it will host its second annual Writer’s Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the library. The First Writer’s Conference was held in 2024 and received outstanding reviews, resulting in the library to once again offer the program to the community and surrounding area.

The conference is designed to assist aspiring writers at all levels and will provide a setting for them to meet published authors who will share their experience of writing fiction, mystery, poetry, non-fiction, and more.

“We are thrilled to once again offer this opportunity to everyone in Paulding County and surrounding counties,” said Ali McCauley, Assistant Director of the Paulding County Carnegie Library. “There are many very talented aspiring writers and we are honored to be able to host them and encourage them in their writing,”

The keynote speaker at the conference will be Anna Lee Huber, USA Today bestselling author and Daphne award-winning author of more than 20 novels, including the Lady Darby Mysteries, the Verity Ken Mysteries, and the Gothic Myths series, as well as Sisters of Fortune: A Novel of the Titanic, and the anthology The Deadly Hours. She is a member of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, and International Thriller Writers. She resides in Fort Wayne.

Event Highlights

Published writers will discuss and share the process of creating, writing and publishing.

Fiction, mystery, poetry, and non-fiction genres will be explored in depth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other aspiring writers in the area.

Keynote address by Anna Lee Huber, award-winning author of over twenty novels.

Event Details