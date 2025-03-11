Miles K. Sealscott

Miles K. Sealscott, 73, of Van Wert passed away Monday morning, March 10, 2025, at Tranquility of Rockford.

He was born on September 12, 1951, the son of Kenneth A. and Miriam Neva (Billieu) Sealscott, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his two children, Amy Davis (Jason Kreischer) of Scott and Sam (Nesha) Sealscott of Ohio City; six grandchildren, Brady Fisher, Abagail Lopshire, Hannah Dickson, Hailey Dickson, Silas Sealscott and Slade Sealscott; two great-grandchildren, Weston and Waylon, and a sister, Louise (Jeff) Laudick of Delphos.

Miles was a 1970 graduate of Lincolnview High School. He had worked at farming, Sonoco, and National Seal-Federal Mogul. He enjoyed fishing, crafts, whittling, his dogs, but especially his family.

In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned.

