VWCS offering open enrollment again

Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools will again permit students from any Ohio school district to apply for open enrollment in the Van Wert City Schools system for the 2025-2026 school year.

Applications will be accepted beginning April 1 on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the date the superintendent of Van Wert City Schools receives the application. All open enrollment applications must be completed and returned no later than May 15.

Applications can be found online at www.vwcs.net on the homepage by clicking the “Open Enrollment” icon or under the Parents tab > Forms & Registration > Open Enrollment. Interested individuals may stop by the superintendent’s office in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St., to pick up an application.

Parents of students currently enrolled in the 2024-2025 school year must complete a new open enrollment application for the 2025-2026 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.

For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 419.238.0648.