Waltmire to Tiffin…

Lincolnview senior soccer player Mason Waltmire recently committed to continue his soccer and academic career at Tiffin University. A goalkeeper, Waltmire was a first team All NWC selection in 2023 and 2024 and holds the school record for clean sheets in a season with eight. He has over 300 career saves. Waltmire joins a Dragon’s team that finished 14-6-1 and G-MAC regular season champions last fall. Pictured with Mason are his parents, Mike and Jan, his sister Maddisyn, and Lincolnview Coach Matt Hernandez. Photo submitted