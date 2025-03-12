Elwer named Mr. Ohio Basketball finalist

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has announced the finalists for the 2025 Ohio Mr. Basketball Award, and one of the six finalists is Cam Elwer from Delphos St. John’s. He’s the only player from a Division VII school to make the cut.

The winner will be announced next Thursday, March 20. Voting is currently underway for the 226 registered OPSMA members and will end at noon on Monday, March 17.

The voting process for OPSMA members is the same as that used to determine the Heisman Trophy winner in college football. First place votes get three points, second-place votes get two points and third-place votes get one point.

Ohio’s Mr. Basketball was selected by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017 it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association.

Cam Elwer (11) is a finalist for this year’s Ohio Mr. Basketball award. Bob Barnes photo

2025 Ohio Mr. Basketball finalists

Finalists are listed in alphabetical order. Bio text listed below as received from OPSMA districts.

Devin Brown, Olentangy Orange

The 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward was the Central District Division I and District 11 coaches player of the year. Is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field (40 from three-point range) as the driving force for a deep, balanced 24-2 state semifinalist with no losses in-state and quality wins over defending state champion Cleveland St. Ignatius and runner-up Centerville and district champions Olentangy Liberty (twice), Upper Arlington (twice), Dublin Coffman (twice), Westerville North, Groveport and Hartley. Brown, who plays virtually any position, signed with Davidson. In his final three seasons, he led Orange to two regional finals and a final four.

Aiden Davis, Steubenville

The 5-foor-11 senior guard is signed to play collegiately at perennial Division II power West Liberty. He was an all-around player for Division III regional qualifier Steubenville, leading the team in scoring, averaging 17.9 per game, and rebounds, averaging 5.3 per game, while being second on the team in assists (3.1 per game) and steals (1.7). He was named the East District Player of the Year. He netted a game-high 26 points in the East/Southeast District championship against previously unbeaten Miami Trace and earlier in the season set the school record for 3s in a game, making eight against Dover. He made 86 3s on the season, shooting 42% from beyond the arc. Prior to transferring back to Steubenville, he was an All-State first team selection in West Virginia for Wheeling Park, where he holds the school records for career 3s in just three seasons there, 3s in a single season and school marks for points in a season by a junior and sophomore. He finishes his high school career with 1,975 career points. Davis was also nominated for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games.

Trey Drexler, Brunswick

The 6-foot junior point guard averaged 20.7 points and 3.2 assists while leading the Blue Devils to the outright championship in the Greater Cleveland Conference, largely considered one of the best public-school leagues in Ohio. Holding offers from Kent State and Akron, the left-hander made 103-of-125 free throws (.824) and 57 3-pointers and had top games of 38 points against 2024 D-I regional champion Delaware Hayes and 33 against regional finalist Shaker Heights. Drexler has 1,225 career points and could challenge the Medina County record of 1,842 as a senior.

Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s

The 6-foot-1 junior guard averaged 28.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Shooting 62 percent from the field, 56.7 percent from 3-point line and 94.1 percent from free-throw line. Already DSJ’s all-time leading scorer and second all-time in Midwest Athletic Conference history in scoring. Two-time MAC Player of the Year. Led the Blue Jays to an outright MAC championship, sectional and district titles and a spot in the Division VII regional finals. Has an offer from the University of Toledo; interest from other MAC schools so far.

RJ Greer, Kettering Alter

The 6-foot-3 senior guard and North Carolina State recruit averages 18.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals. Helped lead the Knights to the Division II state title last season after transferring from Springboro. D-II Second team All-Ohio last year. Greater Catholic League Co-Ed player of the year in 2025. Shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 38.2 from three-point ranges, and 85.2 percent on free throws.

Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights

A finalist last year for Mr. Basketball, the 6-foot-2 junior guard is already committed to Ohio State and nationally ranked in the Class of 2026. He averaged 29.7 points through the regular season, leading Garfield Heights to a 19-2 record and third straight Lake Erie League title. Johnson helped the Bulldogs to two regional finals in Division I before moving to the new Division III this season as the top seed in the Northeast District. In addition to his scoring, Johnson averaged 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals. He broke his father’s single-game school record of 52 points with 55 points in a win at Maple Heights late in the regular season. Father and coach Sonny Johnson is a former Mr. Basketball winner in 1998. Now, Marcus finds himself trying to become the first father-and-son combination to win the honor after his dad.

Past Ohio Mr. Basketball Ohio winners

2024 – Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf

2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 – Emmanuel Smith, Euclid

1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber