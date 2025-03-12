Commissioners make donation to BDC

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Commissioners recently announced a $50,000 donation to the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) to support local economic growth initiatives.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to fostering a thriving business environment in Van Wert County,” Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger said. “The BDC plays a crucial role in attracting new businesses, supporting existing ones, and creating jobs for our residents with the cohesive partnership with Van Wert Area Economic Development.”

Pictured left to right are Andy Czajkowski, BDC President; Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner, and John White, BDC Capital Campaign Manager. Photo submitted

The BDC will use the funds to support various programs, including business attraction and retention efforts, workforce development initiatives, and community enhancement projects.

“This generous contribution from the County Commissioners is a significant investment in the future of Van Wert County,” BDC President Andy Czajkowski said. “We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and commitment to our shared vision of a thriving local economy.”

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) is a non-profit organization that fosters economic growth and development in Van Wert County.