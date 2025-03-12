Kenneth Charles Dillon

Kenneth Charles Dillon, 76, of Delphos, passed away Monday morning, March 10, 2025, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on September 5, 1948, in Lima, the son of Thomas C. Dillon and Dorothy H. (Griffith) Dillon, who both preceded him in death. On September 10, 1999, he married Stephanie (Allenbaugh) Dillon who survives of Delphos.

Surviving family members include his two sons, Chad Dillon of Avilla, Indiana and Ryan (Sarah) Dillon of Van Wert; three stepsons, Jeremy (Heather) East of Van Wert, Matt East of Delphos, and Ryan (Shannon) East of Delphos; 10 grandchildren, Zach Dillon, Harmony Dillon (Malcom), Charles (Carlie) Dillon, Chad Dillon, Chloe (Johnathon) Hargrove, Steve Suever, Alex (Anna) East, Caden East, Zach East and Willow East; two great-grandchildren, Charles Dillon, III, Tobias Dillon and one on the way; one sister, Debby J. (Paul) Youngpeter of Sylvania; father and mother-in-law, Bob and LaDonna Allenbaugh; Shannon (Nathan) Boyd, Katie (Matt) Stapleton and Beth Youngpeter; brothers-in-law, Will (Tracey) Allenbaugh, Dave Allenbaugh and Chuck (Deora) Allenbaugh; an aunt, Fran Graeff, and his spoiled cats Jack and Oscar.

Kenny was a 1967 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School, a member of the Delphos Eagles Aerie #471. He worked and retired in 2011 from Federal-Mogul in Van Wert after 40 years of service. Kenny made many friends while at work and loved to go eat with them and other family members.

He loved playing his classic rock music very loud, going to car shows, the book stores and liked to cook anything with pasta and beans in it. Ken was avid fan of “THE” Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Cubs. He was always carrying a book with him wherever he went and enjoy being with his family the most.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Jeannie Allenbaugh, several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society.

