Marlene L. Freund, 93, of Van Wert, died at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born February 15, 1932, in Greenville, to Albert and Sophia (Grote) Oehrtman, who both preceded her in death. In April of 1953, she married John J. Freund.

Marlene owned and operated Freund’s Nursery, in Van Wert, with her husband for many years. She handled the bookkeeping and managed their household of four children.

She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. At church, Marlene was involved with the sewing group. Over the years, she sewed many homemade diapers for Lutheran World Relief. She had also volunteered at the hospital thrift store, in Van Wert, through the T.W.I.G. program.

Marlene is survived by her husband of nearly 72 years, John J. Freund; her children, Naomi (Jeff) Freund-Greenlee of Boulder City, Nevada, Dan (Lori) Freund of Van Wert, Beth (Steve) Ward of Townsend, Montana and Ed Freund of Van Wert; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 10, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, with Rev. William Haggis, officiating. Burial followed at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

