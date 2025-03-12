Ohio Bar warns of legal service crisis in rural counties

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Across Ohio, rural communities face a growing crisis: legal needs are going unmet, putting residents at risk. Whether it’s securing child custody, resolving real estate disputes, addressing consumer fraud or defending against criminal charges, too many Ohioans are left without legal representation due to an attorney shortage.

Mary Amos Augsburger, CEO of the Ohio Bar, testified before the Ohio House Finance Committee this week, urging continued state funding for programs that help fill this gap. Without immediate action, she warned, Ohio’s justice system will remain out of reach for many of its most vulnerable residents.

The Crisis: A Shortage of Attorneys in Rural Ohio

In 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties, there are not enough lawyers to serve local communities. This is based upon an ideal ratio of one lawyer for every 700 residents. Many of these attorneys are nearing retirement, with the median age of private practice lawyers in Ohio at 54.5 years — and in some rural areas, the median age is 60 to 70 years.

Without enough lawyers, people struggle to navigate the legal system. This affects families handling probate and estate issues, small business owners managing contracts and individuals seeking justice in civil and criminal matters. The shortage doesn’t just inconvenience Ohioans — it denies them their legal rights.

Proposed Solutions

The Ohio Bar is advocating for key initiatives to address the crisis:

Expanding the Rural Practice Incentive Program – This program provides loan repayment assistance to attorneys who practice in underserved areas. With an initial $1.5 million investment, it has already helped 44 attorneys and 11 law students. Augsburger is calling for continued funding and expanded eligibility to attract more lawyers to these communities.

Strengthening Indigent Defense Services – Many Ohioans facing criminal charges cannot afford a lawyer, making the right to counsel a critical issue. Augsburger and other legal organizations across the state support an innovative new model that would allow counties to share resources and improve the efficiency of indigent defense services using both public defenders and appointed counsel. A pilot program, the “Northwest Regional Hub,” is being proposed in Allen, Hardin, and Putnam counties. Augsburger also called for additional state funding of $92 million across the biennium to support indigent defense services.

Supporting Legal Aid Funding – For Ohioans with modest means, legal aid services provide a crucial lifeline. The Ohio Bar supports the state’s $2 million biennium investment in legal aid programs to assist low-income individuals, veterans and those recovering from substance use disorders, as well as additional investments.

Removing Barriers for Private Attorneys – The Ohio Bar also recommends eliminating the state’s current $75/hour cap for reimbursement on attorney fees and modifying experience requirements for court-appointed counsel. Raising or removing these barriers could attract more lawyers to take on cases in underserved areas.

Augsburger emphasized that legal representation is not a luxury — it’s a necessity.

“While those accused of a crime have a constitutional right to counsel, the legal needs of Ohioans extend far beyond criminal defense, and people need lawyers to help them with adoptions, divorces, starting a business and protecting their property,” she said. “Without action, too many Ohioans will continue to face these challenges alone.”

The state budget, which determines funding for these critical legal services, must be passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor before the new fiscal year begins on July 1.