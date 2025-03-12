Oratorical contest winners…

The Optimist Club of Van Wert held its annual oratorical contest on March 5 at CHP Home Care & Hospice in Van Wert. Eight students from Lincolnview and Van Wert schools presented speeches on the topic, “How Optimism Has Guided Me Through Trying Times.” Ben Verville, a sophomore from Van Wert High School, earned first place and Jessica Faller and Nora Linton, both eighth graders at Lincolnview, placed second and third. These students receive medallions and prize money of $300, $200, and $100 respectively. Theo Anderson, Josilyn Neiberg, Bella Mosier, Dimitri Linser, and Quinn Kiracofe also represented Lincolnview Jr. High. The top two move on to the zone competition for the opportunity to compete for scholarships in the district and possibly, national, and international contests through Optimist International. Photo submitted