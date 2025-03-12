Rockford-area crash claims Willshire man

VW independent staff

ROCKFORD — A Willshire man injured in a tractor accident Tuesday afternoon has succumbed to his injuries.

Larry Caffee, 83, was operating the tractor with a front end loader and a utility trailer in the 10000 block of Ohio 49 east of Rockford, when the tractor overturned, went down an embankment and into a river.

The Rockford Fire Department, along with the Chattanooga Fire Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene. The freed Caffee and he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.