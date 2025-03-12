Russell Lewis Beard

Russell Lewis Beard, 93, of Convoy, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 10, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work, and treasured memories.

Born to John and Marie (Allmandinger) Beard at his home with the round barn in Middlebury, on January 9, 1932, Russell grew up with a strong sense of family, sharing his childhood with his siblings Carl, Bob, Leo, Bill, Dick, and Lola.

Russell Beard

He married the love of his life, Bonnie (Ailerson) Beard May 1, 1955, and together they built a beautiful life, celebrating nearly 70 years of marriage.

Russell honorably served in the Army from 1952-1954. In addition to his service, he dedicated 30 years of hard work to International Harvester before enjoying a well-earned retirement.

Russell was a devoted father to Alan (Kendra) Beard of Convoy; Journey Beard of Jupiter, Florida, and Brad Beard of Kendallville. He was also a proud grandfather to Ashley Marks of Convoy; Jared (Ashley) Beard of Hoagland, and Aaron Beard of Indianapolis. His greatest joy extended to his great-grandchildren, Jackson and Caroline Marks and Sawyer and Ellie Beard, who will forever cherish his gentleness and warmth.

A man of many passions, Russell found solace in fishing and spent cherished time in Venice, Florida, where he collected countless sharks’ teeth. He had a deep love for gardening, an uncanny ability to fix anything, and an unwavering devotion to the Ohio State Buckeyes. His presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at a later date.

To share in Russell’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home.