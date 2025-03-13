After dinner theater Friday and Saturday

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Knight-Vision along with the high school chorus, jazz band, and middle school swing choir will present their annual after-dinner theater at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 14-15 in the Crestview auditeria. Tickets for this year’s “Pink vs. Green” dinner theater are on sale to the general public. Ticket prices are $13 for adults and $12 for students. Dessert, drinks and snacks will be included with entry.