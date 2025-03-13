Alexander wins Ms. Basketball award

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Cincinnati Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander was announced as 2025 Ohio Ms. Basketball Thursday by a statewide media panel. She is the second girls basketball player to win the award three times, joining Canton McKinley’s Kierstan Bell, who won the award in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The only player to win the Ohio Mr. Basketball Award three times is Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s LeBron James (2001-03).

Now in its 38th year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association since 2017.

Alexander tallied 104 points from the statewide panel. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne senior Elise Bender was the runner-up with 58 points and Springboro senior Bryn Martin finished third with 57 points. Other finalists included Streetsboro senior Naomi Benson, Westerville South junior Ariyana Cradle, Lyndhurst Brush sophomore Tatiana Mason, Strasburg-Franklin senior Riley Thomas and Berlin Hiland senior Joplin Yoder.

Alexander will lead the defending state champion Cavaliers into the state championship game Friday.