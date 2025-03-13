Have breakfast with the Lions on Saturday

VW independent staff

VENEDOCIA — A reminder that the Venedocia Lions Club will be sponsoring its Pancakes & Sausage Day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 15, at the Venedocia Lions Building. Dine-in and carryout options will be available.

The cost is a freewill donation, and two pound packages of fresh sausage will be sold separately.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will be used for various Venedocia Lions community projects, including scholarships for high school seniors living in Jennings and York Townships, local 4-H clubs, local food banks, Christmas With Kids, Toss A Toy, Haven of Hope, and Van Wert County CERT.

In addition, the Venedocia Lions Club will be accepting used eyeglasses, sunglasses, and cases to be used for Lions Club International projects. Please bring used glasses and place them in the donation box at the Lions Building on Pancakes Day. Used cases are accepted as well.