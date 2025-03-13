Larry A. Caffee

Larry A. Caffee, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Fort Wayne.

Born on August 26, 1941, in Black Creek Township, Ohio, to Vernon and Donna (Johns) Caffee, who both preceded him in death, Larry grew up surrounded by the beauty of rural life and a deep-rooted love for farming that would define his life’s work. A proud graduate of the class of 1959 at Willshire High School, Larry went on to marry the love of his life, Linda Riley on July 22, 1962.

Larry embraced the values of hard work and community from a young age. He later dedicated his life to the land, becoming a respected farmer in the Willshire area, where he cultivated not just crops but a way of life for his family. Larry was not just a farmer; he was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chatt, Ohio, where he found solace and strength in his faith. His commitment to his church community was unwavering, and he always offered a helping hand to those in need.

Outside of farming, Larry was a man of many passions. He enjoyed countless hours on the bowling lanes, playing men’s softball, and swinging clubs on the golf course, often sharing laughter and camaraderie with friends along the way. These memories painted the canvas of a life well lived, filled with joy and friendship.

Larry leaves behind his loving wife, Linda, and his children, Jeff (Jackie) Caffee, Jon (Lisa) Caffee, and Jenifer (Andy) Ross, who will cherish his memory forever. He will also be remembered by his sister, Connie (JR) Brigner; brother-in-law, Dick Wise; as well as his adoring grandchildren: Jessica Gilbert, Amber Roman, Zack (Megan) Caffee, Jacob Caffee, Keith Roman, Caleb (Tab) Caffee, Tia Caffee, Amanda Ross; 12 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents: Howard and Caroline Caffee and William and Charlotte Johns; son, Darin Caffee; sister, Susie Wise, and grandson, Jackson Ross.

Larry will be laid to rest in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery during a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Zion Lutheran Church, Rockford.

To share in Larry’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.