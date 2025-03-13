Legislation would rename U.S. 24

VW independent staff/submitted information

State Representatives Jim Hoops (R-Napoleon) and Roy Klopfenstein (R- Haviland) recently introduced legislation to rebrand U.S. 24 as “Ohio’s Heartland Highway.”

“As you drive along U.S. 24, you pass through some of the most productive farmland in America, tended by hardworking Ohio farmers,” Hoops said. “It’s only fitting that we honor our local agricultural entrepreneurs by giving this highway a name that reflects their dedication and contribution to our great state.”

Pictured are Rep. Hoops (left), and Rep. Klopfenstein (right). Photo submitted

“For local residents, the ‘Heartland Highway’ would be a source of Ohio pride, while for travelers, it would stand out as a welcoming and meaningful route,” Klopfenstein said. “I’m honored to be a part of this bill and help rename U.S. 24 in a way that truly reflects its significance.”

U.S. 24 passes through six other states including Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. This bill awaits a number and committee assignment.