Light week in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Just two criminal hearings took place in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between the reporting period of Thursday, March 6, and Wednesday, March 13. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over both of the hearings.

Ryan Houser, 39, of Rockford, changed his plea to no contest to murder, an unclassified felony. He was found guilty by Judge Burchfield, who then ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. May 7. A full story can be found here.

Amber Baker, 35, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. She was then sentenced to two years of community control, 90 days in jail to begin June 1 unless she is employed, and 30 days in jail at a later date. She must maintain employment, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.