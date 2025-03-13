Peony Pageant tickets now available

The Van Wert Peony Festival Board has announced that tickets for the 50th annual Van Wert Queen Jubilee Pageant are now available for purchase at Laudick’s Jewelry, 1244 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert, or from any pageant contestant.

Tickets are all general admission and cost $10. Candidates from eight area schools will compete in this annual event on Friday, March 28, at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.