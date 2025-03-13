STEM learning…

Ashley Metzger and Kay Cavinder from Alliance Automation wowed Lincolnview sixth graders with their knowledge and expertise. Students have been working on solving problems and creating their own inventions in the STEM Lab this month. Then they made presentations or videos on Canva to present to their peers. The two discussed some of the very same processes that sixth graders are learning in STEM. Alliance is a state-of-the-art facility that is designed to solve problems often through the use of robots. Numerous career opportunities await these students who have a love for programming robots and solving unique problems, as well as many other jobs in the science and technology fields. Photos submitted