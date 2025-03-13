Title games tip-off – do coaches like the new format?

UD Arena will host the new look OHSAA state girls and boys state championship basketball games this weekend and next. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

History will be made today and tomorrow at the University of Dayton, when the 50th annual OHSAA girls basketball state championship games tip off at UD Arena. The same can be said for the boys tournament, which will be held next weekend at the same venue.

For the first time, there will be seven gold trophies and seven silver trophies awarded – championship and runner-up trophies to teams participating in seven different divisions.

Since 1988, the Ohio High School Athletic Association hosted championship games in four different divisions – Divisions I-IV. Prior to that, from 1976 to 1987, it was three different classes – Class AAA, AA and A.

Approximately one year ago, the OHSAA made it official – three new divisions would be added for girls and boys basketball, Divisions V, VI and VII. In addition, OHSAA officials announced the new divisions and a new format would be used with the 2024-2025 school year.

The expansion required some changes. Sectional tournaments were moved up by a week and the biggest and most notable change involved the state semifinals. No longer would 12 state semifinal and championship games be played at one site over three days as they had been for the previous 49 years. Instead, the semifinal final games would be played at neutral sites around the state one weekend, followed by the championship games in Dayton the next weekend.

The semifinal change didn’t sit well with a number of fans. Of the 14 girls semifinal games played last weekend, 12 were played in high school gymnasiums. Granted, those facilities are all fine facilities, but obviously couldn’t provide the same experience as previous state tournaments.

While fans and others voice their displeasure, the VW independent polled 15 local and area girls and boys basketball coaches to get their thoughts on the expansion and format change. All of them were promised amonimity so they could be candid with their thoughts. Their thoughts and comments can be found on today’s Sports page.