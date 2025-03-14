Be responsible for St. Patrick’s Day, hoops

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — With St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of the NCAA basketball tournament slated to take place on back-to-back days, the Division of Liquor Control reminds Ohio permit holders to be attentive as customers visit local bars and restaurants across the state to take part in festivities.

“As we approach this busy season for Ohio’s bars and restaurants, it’s important that our licensees to take proactive measures to promote safe and responsible celebrations,” said Division Superintendent Jackie DeGenova. “By educating and training their staff, permit holders can create an environment where patrons can enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, the basketball tournament, and other events safely and responsibly this month and throughout the year.”

Liquor permit holders are prohibited from selling alcohol to underage individuals or allowing its on-premises consumption. Proactive measures such as checking identification to verify customers are 21 or older — not just at the door, but at the point of sale — are a good start. It’s also a good practice for staff to compare the photo on the ID to the purchasing consumer, and to ask questions regarding information contained on their ID to verify their identity.

Permit holders must ensure their staff is able to recognize signs of intoxication and refrain from serving customers who appear intoxicated. Liquor permit holders or staff who want to make sure they are educated on the most up-to-date rules and regulations on the sale and handling of alcohol should complete the Ohio Investigative Unit’s Alcohol Server Knowledge (ASK) course, which is available here free of charge.

Whenever consuming alcohol, Ohioans are always encouraged to drink plenty of water, eat food before and during the event, and make plans for safe transportation in the event they plan on consuming alcohol away from home.

In addition, with warmer temperatures returning, Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) visitors are urged to follow rules, including respecting open container laws, local businesses and permit holders. If Ohioans plan on attending an event with a temporary liquor permit, including those near a DORA, participants are reminded they are not permitted to bring their own drinks or outside alcohol to that event.