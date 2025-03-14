Beverly Sue Eichenlaub

Beverly Sue Eichenlaub, 78, went peacefully to be with her Lord at 9 a.m. Friday, March 14, 2025, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Born at Van Wert Hospital on October 19, 1946, Beverly was the beloved daughter of Donald B. McOmber and Anna L. (Edwards) McOmber.

She is survived by her brother, Michael McOmber, and his wife, Judy, as well as her nephews, Adam McOmber and Kory Hurless, and her grandnephew, Kaden Hurless.

On August 23, 1992, Beverly married John B. Eichenlaub, with whom she shared a life of love and faith. She embraced John’s children, John B. Eichenlaub, Kelly Bennett, and Marianne Sorensen as her own, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, John.

A proud graduate of Crestview High School, Class of 1964, Beverly later pursued her passion for education, earning her teaching degree from Wright State University in 1979. She dedicated over 20 years to shaping young minds as an elementary school teacher in Celina City Schools. Her devotion to her faith was evident in her work with the Lincolnview Bible Board.

She joyfully taught Bible classes at Lincolnview for many years. Beverly was a longtime and devoted member of First Baptist Church of Van Wert. A woman of many talents, she found great joy in playing the church organ and piano, sharing her gift of music at countless weddings, funerals, and church services. She also had a love for travel in her younger years, with cherished memories of visiting Europe.

Beverly’s kind and loving heart touched the lives of many, especially the children she taught, whom she considered as dear to her as family. Her unwavering faith, generosity, and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal service will take place at Convoy IOOF Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Van Wert.

May she rest in peace, embraced by the love of her Lord.