Next week is Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week

Spring severe weather includes tornadoes, which are not uncommon in Van Wert County. A statewide tornado drill will be held at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. Phil Saunier photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

March 16-22 has been designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week and all Ohioans are encouraged to prepare themselves for spring and summer weather hazards, including thunder, lightning, tornadoes, and floods.

Ohio is no stranger to inclement weather and Severe Weather Awareness Week is a good opportunity to create an emergency preparedness plan and an emergency kit to help you and your family be safe. You can also use this time to prepare your home for the harsher side of spring and summer.

“Severe weather can impact Ohio at any time of the year, and Severe Weather Awareness Week is a great time to learn about severe weather and how to prepare for it,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Being prepared ahead of a disaster is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

A statewide tornado drill will be held at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 19. Ohioans are encouraged to participate in the drill and practice their emergency sheltering plans. Ohio counties may use this time to sound and test their outdoor warning sirens and mass notification systems. Schools, households, and businesses are also encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans.

“The statewide tornado drill gives Ohioans a chance to practice safe sheltering before a real severe weather event,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “We encourage all Ohioans to be prepared – stay safe and know what to do when severe weather strikes.”

Planning is the first step in preparedness. Below are safety and preparedness tips to help you stay safe during inclement weather.

Safety and Preparedness Tips

Tornado Watch – Be Prepared: When conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Be ready to move to a place of safety if the watch is upgraded to a warning or if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado Warning – Take Action: When a tornado is imminent or has been sighted. Warnings indicate impending danger to life and property. Seek safe shelter immediately.

Build a kit and make a plan. This includes having a severe weather kit for home and vehicle and creating an emergency plan/or updating your existing plan.

Be Aware of Hazards in Your Area: Know what hazards can impact your area. Visit the OCSWA website to learn more about severe weather safety and preparedness.

Alerts and Notifications: Getting weather and emergency information from reliable sources is critical. Always have multiple means of receiving communications such as a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio and local television media weather apps.

Prepare for a Flood: Learn and practice evacuation routes, shelter plans, and flash flood response. Make a kit, including non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and water for several days, in case you must leave quickly or if services are cut off in your area.

Flooded Roadways: Never attempt to cross a flooded road on foot or in a vehicle. It only takes six inches of water to knock an adult off their feet, one foot of moving water can float a vehicle, and two feet of water can carry away most vehicles including pickup trucks and SUVs. Don’t chance it, find an alternative route.

Outdoor Warning Sirens: Many Ohio counties have outdoor warning sirens that sound when severe weather is imminent. Outdoor warning sirens are designed to be heard outdoors.

The daily themes of the OCSWA social media campaign for Severe Weather Awareness Week are below. Partners are encouraged to follow along and post in accordance with the schedule.

Sunday: Preparation and Planning

Monday: Severe Thunderstorms

Tuesday: Tornadoes

Wednesday: Tornado Safety and the Statewide Drill

Thursday: Lightning

Friday: Flooding

Saturday: Emergency Communication