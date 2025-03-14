Scott D. Medaugh

Scott D. Medaugh (Goodeye), 53, passed away Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia from injuries sustained in a car wreck.

He was born on July 11, 1971, in Van Wert, the son of Marlin Duane Medaugh and Wanda Mae (Brewington) Medaugh of Wren, who both survive. On May 15, 1999, he married Lori Lea (Carl) Medaugh of Kennesaw, Georgia, and she also survives.

Other survivors include his brother, Steven (Brenda) Medaugh of Bluffton, Indiana; nephews, Brian Jarvis of Anderson, Indiana and Robert Jarvis Jonesboro, Indiana. His fur baby, Buddy Carl Medaugh, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Scott was a 1989 graduate of Crestview High School and attended the Ohio State University before graduating from Northwestern College in Lima, Ohio in 1992. He was employed by Warner Brothers Discovery (CNN) since December 1, 1997, currently working as a senior systems engineer.

Scott is a very loving husband, son, brother and friend. He had a love of books since childhood. You would always find him with a book or his tablet reading fantasy or sci-fi. He enjoyed watching sci-fi shows and movies, British mysteries and cooking shows. He collected comics and hot wheels, which he was always looking for something unique. His love for computers is what lead him to his job at CNN.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Wayne and Imo (Hurless) Medaugh and Dennis and Alene Brewington, and mother and father-in-law Larry and Ann Carl.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery, Willshire Township. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, March 17, at the funeral home and one hour ahead of services on Tuesday.

There will be a celebration of life held in Georgia at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Wren Fire and EMS and the Wren Christmas Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.