Friday, Mar. 14, 2025

Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas Feburary Students of the Month are: Connor Hess, Zoey Adams, Journie Tutle, Josiah Clifton, Charlotte Long, Kallan Staten, Oscar Salazar, Lane Perkins, Jaxon Owens, and Shawn Walraven. Photo submitted

