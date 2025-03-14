Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas Feburary Students of the Month are: Connor Hess, Zoey Adams, Journie Tutle, Josiah Clifton, Charlotte Long, Kallan Staten, Oscar Salazar, Lane Perkins, Jaxon Owens, and Shawn Walraven. Photo submitted