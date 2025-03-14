Tammy Lynn Martin

Tammy Lynn Martin, a beloved daughter, mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away at her residence Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the age of 67.

Born on December 17, 1957, in Van Wert, Tammy brought joy to the world with her warmth and kindness.

Tammy Martin

A woman who treasured the great outdoors, Tammy found peace in nature. Whether it was fishing at her favorite spot or spending tranquil nights under the stars while camping, she embraced every moment. Her love for animals was evident in her past experiences raising horses and her special fondness for huskies, which brought her immense happiness throughout her life.

Tammy was a devoted homemaker who poured her heart into caring for her family. She leaves behind her parents, Ervin and Wilma (Woods) Lintermoot; daughters, Lindsay (Gregg) Temple and Jordan Lautzenheiser; stepchildren, Brian and Scott Martin, and Sarah Wheeler; sister, Gina (John) Fortman; grandchildren, Lydia Ann Marie (Trenton Wolfe) Temple, Isabel Rose Lautzenheiser, Tyler Lautzenheiser, Jared Lautzenheiser, Jessica (Cody) Walsh, Ron Temple, and Gracie Decker; great grandchildren, Sawyer, Koen, Kinley, Merik and Callie, as well as her beloved husky, Kylie.

Tammy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Martin and the father of her children, Robin Beams.

Tammy’s family will gather to celebrate her life and the memories they shared at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Van Wert County Humane Society or to the American Cancer Society,

To share in Tammy’s online memorial, visit www.alspchgearhart.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory.