High winds “moooo-ved” this familiar statue outside of Double A’s Dining on S. Shannon St. on Saturday. Strong wind gusts also caused other damage around Van Wert and Van Wert County. High winds brought down five large transmission poles on Dutch John Rd., near Feasby Wisener Rd. in the Convoy area, causing a lengthy power outage. One of the screens at Van Del Drive in Theater was toppled on Saturday as well. Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy said the highest official recorded wind gust was 60 miles per hour in Dixon, but winds were likely higher to take down the poles and movie screen. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent