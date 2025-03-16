Boys state championship games set

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The boys basketball state semifinal games concluded on Sunday evening at Wright State and Canton to finalize the pairings for the 103rd Annual Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state championships, which tip off Friday afternoon at the University of Dayton Arena.

All seven state championship games will be televised live on Spectrum News 1 and will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network.

2025 OHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships

Home team listed first.

Pairings listed in game order.

Division III

Louisville (23-5) vs. Cincinnati Aiken (26-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Cleveland Glenville (19-8) vs. Zanesville Maysville (26-3), Friday, 4:15 p.m.

Division II

Massillon Perry (14-13) vs. Westerville North (24-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Division V

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (24-4) vs. Gahanna Columbus Academy (28-0), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division VI

Woodsfield Monroe Central (23-3) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (26-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division VII

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (21-8) vs. Russia (28-0), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (25-2) vs. Reynoldsburg (26-1), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.