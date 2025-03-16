Lincolnview postseason awards

Girls basketball players were honored at Lincolnview’s recent postseason banquet. The Lancers finished the season 13-10 (3-4 NWC) and had a team GPA of 3.79. Shown above are (front row, left to right) team members Destiny Breese Scholar-Athlete Award); Quinlyn Walker (Scholar-Athlete Award); Kassidy Hammons (Scholar-Athlete Award); Ashlyn Price (honorable mention All-NWC, Scholar-Athlete Award, Leading Rebounder Award), and Joey-Kate Carey. Back row: Brooklyn Byrne; Ella Elling (Scholar-Athlete Award); Keira Breese (first team All-NWC, second team All-District 8, Scholar-Athlete, Plus-Minus Award); Annabel Horstman; Avery Zielke, and Emerson Walker (second team All-NWC, Scholar-Athlete Award, Lady Lancer Award). Photo submitted