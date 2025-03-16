Museum to feature guest speaker

Submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding County History Museum will hold a general meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 25. The program will feature guest speaker Frank Butwin from the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor. The program and meeting are free and open to the public.

Frank Butwin

Founded in 1991, the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor (MVHC) is a regional non-profit organization created to advocate for and protect the historical, natural, recreational, agricultural and cultural resources of the Maumee Valley watershed while promoting their use and appreciation by current and future residents and visitors. Butwin, of Perrysburg, is the group’s treasurer and past president.

“We’re people interested in history and culture and heritage,” he said.

MVHC’s partners include 49 organizations, including museums, historical and genealogical societies, park districts, heritage and cultural sites, libraries, battle sites, recreational trail clubs, soil and water conservation districts, chambers of commerce, visitor bureaus, and others that embrace MVHC’s mission.

Refreshments will be served after the program. Guests may tour the museum before and after the meeting. Tuesday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds.