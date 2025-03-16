Off Stage taking play reservations

VW independent staff/submitted information

Reservations are now open for members and will be available to the public on Wednesday, March 19, for Off Stage Productions’ next dinner theatre show “Suitehearts”, a two-act comedy written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. Show dates are April 4-6. and 11-13. Saturday and Sunday performances will be dinner theatre shows. For Saturday performances, the doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. For Sunday matinee performances, the doors will open at 12:30 p.m, with dinner at 1 p.m. and the show at 2 p.m. Burtch’s Barn to Table Catering will provide the buffet meals, and cost of dinner and show will be $30.

For both Friday performances Off Stage Productions will again be doing “Popcorn Night” with no dinner included, but popcorn will be included with the cost of the show. Water and pop will also be available for purchase. Doors open for the Friday performances at 7 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. The cost for the “Popcorn Night” performances will be $16

Performances will again be held in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, Van Wert, Ohio. Enter door 13 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking is available.

The show

A young couple from Pennsylvania checks into a posh New York hotel to fill their weekend with bliss, only to have it filled with strangers. Timothy and his wife have inadvertently booked the same honeymoon suite as Frankie and Wanda, an older couple from New Jersey. After they scuffle over the accommodations, no one is where or with whom they should be. Filled with sight gags and one liners, this play broke the house records at New Jersey’s Dam Site Dinner Theater. During the course of the evening, Timothy grows into a man, Elizabeth learns about trust, Frankie learns to respect women and Wanda learns to respect herself.

The cast

Herman, the bellboy Daniel Sanderson

Elizabeth Taylor Whitnie Twigg

Timothy Taylor Travis Nihiser

Frankie Bellamy Ed Eichler

Wanda Bellamy Michelle Foster

Director: Matt Krol

Assistant director: Jamie Sons Beard

Costumer: Julie Lang

Tickets

Call the box office at 419.605.6708 to reserve tables or seats/ Box office hours are 12-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, no Sunday calls please.

“Suitehearts” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.