Van Wert man faces new shooting charge

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man in jail in connection with a recent shooting incident is facing an additional charge.

Yusef Abdulrahman

Yusef Abdulrahman, 50, was originally charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated menacing and inducing panic, both first degree misdemeanors. A new charge of having weapons under disability, a third degree felony, was added last week by a Van Wert County grand jury. He was served with the additional charge via a warrant on Thursday.

Abdulraham was arrested March 6 at his home on Sycamore St., about 90 minutes after he allegedly shot a firearm out of a vehicle in the Second St. Monroe St. area. A witness saw him leaving the scene and gave police a description of his car. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene and at Abdulraham’s home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired and no damage was found during the incident.