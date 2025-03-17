Big weekend at the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert’s entertainment scene is set to light up this weekend with two powerhouse performances at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Comedy fans and music lovers alike will have something to look forward to as Brian Regan brings his signature brand of stand-up on Friday, March 21, followed by the highly acclaimed Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles on Saturday, March 22.

Brian Regan has long been recognized as one of the most respected comedians in the industry, known for his clean yet side-splitting humor that appeals to audiences of all ages. His unique ability to find comedy in everyday situations has made him a fan favorite, with appearances on The Tonight Show, Late Show with David Letterman, and his own Netflix specials. His performance at the Niswonger promises an evening of sharp wit, relatable observations, and non-stop laughter.

A big weekend is in store at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Photos submitted

This special night of comedy is made possible thanks to the generous support of Leland Smith Insurance and Westwood Behavioral Health, whose commitment to bringing top-tier entertainment to the Van Wert community continues to enhance the region’s cultural scene. Fans of Brian Regan are encouraged to get their tickets now for their best seat to an unforgettable night of laughter.

Following Friday’s comedy event, the Niswonger will transform into a musical time machine on Saturday night as Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles takes audiences on a journey through the legendary band’s most iconic hits. This world-class tribute show has captivated fans across the globe with spot-on vocals, dazzling multimedia effects, and the timeless music of John, Paul, George, and Ringo. From the energy of She Loves You to the psychedelic sounds of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Rain delivers a concert experience that transports audiences straight back to the 1960s.

The performance is made possible through the generous Presenting Sponsorship of OhioHealth and supported by Roger & Kay Okuley, whose support ensures that live music continues to thrive in Van Wert. Beatles fans of all generations will not want to miss the chance to experience this high-energy production that celebrates the legacy of one of the greatest bands of all time.

With two extraordinary nights of entertainment on one incredible weekend, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center once again proves itself as the region’s premier destination for live performances. Whether you’re ready for a night of laughter with Brian Regan or looking to relive Beatlemania with Rain, this is a weekend you won’t want to miss.

Each night features the opportunity for a fine dining experience at Willow Bend, as a part of our Buffet Dinner & A Show partnership. For only $25 you can have a variety of flavors sure to be prepared with perfection. Willow Bend County Club is only a short four minute car ride away from the Niswonger. You will be sure to arrive on time after you enjoy this great buffet, open from 5-7 p.m. Call today to make your reservations at 419.238.0111.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.