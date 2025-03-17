Margaret A. Price

Margaret A. Price, 85, passed away Saturday morning, March 15, 2025, at her residence in Van Wert.

She was born on February 3, 1940, in Delphos the daughter of Joseph and Lenore (Rellinger) Brinkman, who both preceded her in death. On August 8, 1959, she married Eugene Franklin Price, who also preceded her in death on March 20, 2024.

Family survivors include the five children, Brian Price (Sue Boroff) of Van Wert, Brenda (Brian) Sinn of Convoy, Russell (Lora) Price of Beavercreek, Rodney (Sherri) Price of Spring Arbor, Michigan, and Jennifer Price of Fredericksburg, Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one expected in May, and a sister-in-law, Sharon Bartz of Fort Wayne.

Margaret was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Klima and Joann Klausing and two brothers, Jerry Brinkman and Robert Brinkman.

Margaret was a graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School and an active member of St. Marys Catholic Church. She had retired from the Big Wheel store in Van Wert. She greatly enjoyed staying with Gene at their cottage on Marble Lake in Michigan and spending time with family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at St. Marys Catholic Church, Van Wert, with Father Chris Bohnsack as officiant. Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Everheart Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.