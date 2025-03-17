NSCC Van Wert opens registration

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Campus of Northwest State Community College has announced the opening of registration for the fall 2025 semester. The Van Wert Campus will be open and fully operational for the August 20, semester start.

NSCC’s onsite class offerings allow enrollment in several career pathways.

Associate degrees: accounting, banking and finance, business management, entrepreneurship, marketing, computer programming, cyber security network administration, electrical engineering, and industrial technologies.

Short-term certificates: accounting assistant, entrepreneurship, marketing, computer technician, cyber security, industrial electrical, and medical coding and billing (online only).

Classes are available for all student groups, including traditional aged college students, non-traditional/part-time students, students looking to transfer credit back to their home university, workforce development and upskilling, and college credit plus/dual enrollment.

Additionally, the Van Wert Campus is offering a “First Course Free” scholarship to go along with the $900,000 in NSCC Foundation scholarships awarded annually and institutional scholarships that can provide up to 100 percent tuition.

To begin your future educational career or gather more information, visit the Van Wert Campus website at NorthwestState.edu/VanWert. The website allows anyone access to review all academic divisions, ask admissions questions, review financial aid and scholarship information, and apply to NSCC. The current courses offered can be found at NorthwestState.edu/calendars.

More information on courses and the Van Wert Campus can be directed to Dr. Jon Tomlinson by emailing vanwert@northweststate.edu, by calling the Van Wert Campus at 419-267-1399, or visiting the current storefront at 122 N. Washington Street. Anyone with enrollment questions should email Rachel Verville at rverville@northweststate.edu.