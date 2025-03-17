Random Thoughts: strictly tourney hoops

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Congratulations

Congratulations to the Columbus Grove girls – Division VI state basketball champions. The Bulldogs never trailed and had four players finish in double figures in a dominating win.

Attendance

Total attendance for the two-day girls state championships (seven games) was 20,685, which averages out to 2,955 per game. Last year’s state championship attendance (four games) was 13,005, which averages out to 3,251 per game. So while more people went to the the games because there were three more title games, the average per game attendance was down approximately 300 per game.

Cinderella story

The obvious Cinderella story is Massillon Perry. The No. 15 seed Panthers were just 9-13 (5-8 Federal League) during the regular season but have since peeled off five straight wins to advance to the Division II state championship game. One of those victories was a 52-51 win over No. 2 seed Warren Harding in the regional semifinals. What a postseason run it’s been.

Perry will face Westerville North in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Friday and to be clear, the Panthers are a sizable underdog. However, that hasn’t stopped them yet, so we’ll see what happens.

Just one

Just one state champion from 2023-2024 is back to defend its state title. Lutheran East won the Division III championship last year. “The Lue” will face Columbus Academy for the Division V state title at 10:45 Saturday morning.

Outside of that, of the 14 teams competing this Friday and Saturday, just one other team was at the state tournament last year. Maysville lost to Kettering Archbishop Alter 68-54 in the Division II title game last March. The Panthers will face Glenville in this year’s Division IV state championship game.

Just two

There are just two undefeated teams at this year’s boys state championships – Columbus Academy (28-0) in Division V and Russia (28-0) in Division VII. ‘

First timers

Of the 14 teams playing this weekend, five are in the state tournament for the first time – Louisville, Glenville, Monroe Central, Olentangy Orange, and Reynoldburg.

Combo champs?

Can the Marion Local Flyers add to their 2024 state football championship with a state basketball championship? We’ll find out Saturday, as the Flyers face Monroe Central in the Division VI title game (2 p.m.). My guess is yes, they can.

Ohio State

Maybe I’m being too practical/logical about this, but why are so many Ohio State fans upset that the Buckeyes missed the NCAA tournament? Does anyone really believe they belong there and does anyone really believe they would have made any sort of run? Granted, you can argue they had a better resume that a couple of other teams but still, I ask again, did they really belong there?

I will admit I’m surprised the Buckeyes declined an invitation to the College Crown Tournament. If nothing else, it’s more reps. Not sure I’m buying the explanation that the team was too banged up. Would Ohio State have been too banged up if it received an NCAA bid? Also, the College Crown Tournament doesn’t start until March 31. Between losing in the Big 10 Tournament opener and the first game of the new tournament, more than two weeks would have passed, enough time to get healthy.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.