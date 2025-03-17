Real estate transfers 3/10-3/14/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place between March 10-14, 2025.

Mitchell L. Hommel, Elizabeth A. Hommel to Gerald S. Looser, Mary E. Looser, Delphos inlots, lot 972.

Kingdom Assets LLC to Jason L. Shaw, Van Wert inlots, lot 1609.

Timothy A. Pohl, Michelle L. Pohl to Benjamin R. Huntsman, Jessica L. Motter, Delhos inlots, 132.

Estate of Betty B. Robey, Betty B. Robey Adm., Crystal Boroff Adm., to Jason Boroff, Van Wert inlots, lot 2120.

Christopher C. Moenter, Chris Moenter, Chris C. Moenter, Katie R. Moenter, Katie Moenter to Moenter Properties LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 763; Delphos subdivisions, lot 45; Middle Point inlots, lot 90; Middle Point inlots, lot 79.

Estate of Robert J. Priest to Robert A. Priest, Van Wert inlots, lot 3987.

Holly N. Sunafrank, Holly N. Allenbaugh, Charles W. Allenbaugh to Mitchell A. Kahny, Delphos inlots, lot 122, lot 123.

Scott R. Eickholt, Annakay E. Eickholt, Anna Kay E. Eickholt to Scott R. Eickholt Living Trust, Scott R. Eickholt Living Trust TR, Annakay E. Eickholt Living Trust, Annakay E. Eickholt Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 28, Pleasant Township.

Estate of Barbara Hileman to Mark Hileman, Convoy subdivisions, lot 8.

Clair W. Harting, Nancy A. Harting to Richard S. Hile Jr., Lori A. Hile, Convoy inlots, lot 57.

Jon S. Etzler, Cynthia S. Etzler, Cynthia S. Hudson to Etzler Family Living Trust, Etzler Family Living Trust TR, Jon S. Etzler TR, Cynthia S. Etzler TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4453.

Jerry F. Ramsay, Cynthia L. Ramsay to Jeremy F. Ramsay, Cynthia L. Ramsay, a portion of Section 33, Pleasant Township.

Deborah S. Waltenburg, Health M. Waltenburg to Agracola Farms Inc., a portion of Section 34, Liberty Township; a portion of Section 35, Liberty Township.

Melanie R. Dias, Melanie Deckard, Grant J. Dias to Melanie R. Dias, Grant J. Dias, Van Wert inlots, lot 1904.

Nicole A. Fiegel, Tyrus Raymond Fiegel to Shelly K. Smith, Van Wert inlots, lot 3903.

Richard L. Fegley, Karen S. Fegley to Bethany A. Fegley, Rachel M. Joy, a portion of Section 19, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 18, Harrison Township.

Timothy J. Kaverman to Devin I. Poe, Jenna Poe, a portion of Section 32, Jackson Township.

Daniel T. Scott, Rita M. Scott to Daniel T. Scott Revocable Trust, Rita M. Scott Revocable Trust, Daniel T. Scott Revocable Trust TR, Rita M. Scott Revocable Trust TR, a portion of Section 7, Tully Township.

Marilyn J. Reed Living Trust, Marilyn J. Reed Living Trust TR, Kathy Geething TR to Rose Lane Farm LLC, a portion of Section 9, Harrison Township.

Marilyn J. Reed Living Trust, Marilyn J. Reed Living Trust TR, Kathy Geething TR to Stephen E. Richardson Living Trust, LaGina S. Richardson Living Trust, Stephen E. Richardson Living Trust TR, LaGina S. Richardson Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 9, Harrison Township.