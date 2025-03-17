Survey shows gas prices rise statewide

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 11.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 8.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.558 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.23 a gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.63 per gallon, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

In Van Wert, Monday night’s pump prices for self-serve regular ranged from $2.84 per gallon at Murphy USA to $2.99 at Tyler’s Short Stop and Brookside Marathon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 10.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As concerns over tariffs and policy uncertainties grow, gas prices have continued to decline across much of the country, raising the possibility that the national average could slip below $3 per gallon and approach some of the lowest prices seen in years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, this decline shouldn’t necessarily be celebrated, as it comes with strong warning signs. When the economy slows, gasoline demand drops— along with demand for other refined products like diesel and jet fuel. We’ve already seen some signals that the months ahead could be challenging. All of this suggests that gas prices are likely to remain low for now. However, if economic conditions improve, gas prices could eventually follow suit and start rising again.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

March 17, 2024: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

March 17, 2023: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

March 17, 2022: $4.03/g (U.S. Average: $4.28/g)

March 17, 2021: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

March 17, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

March 17, 2019: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 17, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 17, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 17, 2016: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

March 17, 2015: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)