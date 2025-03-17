Vickie Lynn Moser (nee Van Doren)

Ms. Vickie Lynn Moser (nee Van Doren) passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 in Edgerton.

Born on January 11, 1953, in Van Wert, she lived a life filled with dedication to family, work and personal passions.

Vickie was a proud graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1971. She built a career at Aeroquip in Van Wert where she worked diligently for 25 years before retiring in 2005. Her strong work ethic and commitment to her profession left a lasting impression on colleagues and friends alike.

Beyond her career, Vickie found joy in simple pleasures. She loved playing bingo, knitting intricate creations, and watching baseball. These hobbies brought her happiness and provided cherished moments with those around her..

Vickie is survived by her brothers, Dave (Jennifer) Van Doren and Mike (Dawn) Van Doren; her children, Phil (Sheri) Miller and Joanna Beebe; grandchildren Reid (Betthany) Corzine, Alex Miller, Shelbee (Quinton) Mengerink, Colin Beebe, Alana Beebe, Logan Miller; and great-granddaughters Ava Miller, Maci Miller, Millicent Miller, and Phoebe Corzine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth “Skip” and Naomi Van Doren, and brother, Tom Van Doren.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. A Salvation Army funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Vickie’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. May her legacy bring comfort to all who mourn her passing.

Preferred memorials: the Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to: bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.