Annual inspection…

The Van Wert Fire Department’s ladder truck L2 underwent its annual inspection on Tuesday. The inspection was conducted by EVP Emergency Vehicles Products based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Field engineer Brett Burger, assisted by Van Wert firefighter Brett Schumm, conducted the required annual testing procedures. Some of the tests performed were looking for structural defects in the vehicles, hydraulic testing of the ladder unit, and the pumps on the unit making sure they were within the manufacturer’s specifications. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer