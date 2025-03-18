Cougar hoops awards…

Van Wert recently concluded its boys basketball season with the team’s annual postseason awards. Special award winners (pictured above, left to right): Zach Crummey “Chairman of The Boards” and “Rookie of The Year”, Keaten Welch “Cougar Award”, Caden Collins “Claw Award”, Cohen Bragg “Grit Award”, and Nate Gearhart “Cougar Pride Award.” WBL honors (pictured below): Zach Crummey, second team All-WBL, Keaten Welch, third team All-WBL, and Griffin McCracken, honorable mention All-WBL. Photos submitted