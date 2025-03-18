Council on Aging plans five trips this year

VW independent staff/submitted information

Three out of state trips and a pair of in-state trips are on the list of this year’s Van Wert County Council on Aging travel trips.

Creation Museum, Petersburg, Kentucky — Wednesday, April 30

This 75,000-square-foot facility allows you to experience earth’s history as God has revealed it in the Bible. Nearly 150 exhibits feature fearsome animatronic dinosaurs, talking heroes of the faith, and professional displays that honor God’s Word. Enjoy a 200-seat special effects theater, planetarium, zoo, nature trails, and more. You are allowed to take in an unopened plastic bottle of water. Stop at Jungle Jim’s on the way home for a unique shopping experience. All meals are on your own. The ticket price includes travel on a deluxe Royal Excursions bus, driver tips, and admission to the Creation Museum. Cost is $130 cash/check or $134 debit/credit (walking level 4).

Detroit River Cruise, Detroit, Michigan — Thursday, June 26

Board the Detroit Princess for a two-hour cruise, seeing the downtown areas of both Detroit and Windsor. Enjoy a buffet lunch on the boat, hot tea, water, and coffee included. A cash bar for other drinks is available only by debit or credit card. This is a four deck boat with an elevator. The tour will stop at Dietsch Chocolate shop on the way home. The ticket price includes travel on a deluxe Royal Excursions bus, driver tip, River Cruise, and lunch. Cost is $150 cash /check or $155 debit/credit (walking level 3).

Frankenmuth, Michigan — Tuesday, August 12

Enjoy a day at Frankenmuth, Michigan, on your own. Visit and shop downtown Frankenmuth or enjoy the outlet mall. The day will end at Bronner’s Christmas Shop. Lunch on your own. The ticket price includes travel on a deluxe Royal Excursion bus and a driver tip. The cost is $110 cash/check, $114 debit/credit (walking level 4).

Sugar Creek, Ohio: Ohio Star Theater Play “The Road to Damascus” — Wednesday, October 22

Travel to Sugar Creek and start with a delicious family-style lunch, including chicken, roast beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, noodles, salad, and pie. After lunch, enjoy some free time at the bakery, gift shop, and market, all on the Ohio Star Theater Campus. Enjoy the afternoon play “The Road to Damascus,” which tells the transformative story of Saul, later known as Paul, whose journey from a zealous persecutor of Christians to a devoted follower of Christ. This is a powerful narrative of redemption, faith, and inner conflict. End the day with a stop at Coblentz Chocolate for a bit of shopping on your own. The ticket price includes travel on a deluxe Royal Excursions bus, driver tip, lunch, and play. Cost is $150 cash/check or $155 debit/credit (walking level 3).

Bible Walk Wax Museum and Kingwood Hall at Kingwood Gardens in Mansfield — Thursday, December 11

The first stop will be at the Bible Walk Wax Museum for a self-guided tour of The Life of Christ. This tour features one of Madame Tussaud’s famous Last Supper recreations. The tour features 25 separate narrated scenes of Jesus Christ’s life from the Bible. Then it’s off to Der Dutchman for a buffet lunch. After lunch, shop independently at Wayne’s Country Market. The day will end with a self-guided tour of Kingwood Hall at Kingwood Gardens. Majestic Kingwood Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Kingwood Hall was built in 1926 and designed in a French provincial style by Clarence Mack. Kingwood Hall contains three living levels. There are stairs to climb to get to each level. Kingwood Hall will be decorated for Christmas. Price includes transportation, driver tip, lunch, Bible Walk, and Kingwood Gardens admission. Cost is $125 cash/check or $129 debit/credit (walking level 4).

Travelers can reside outside of Van Wert County and must be at least 18 years of age. Each trip has a walking level. Level 4 is the most walking, and level 1 is the least walking. All trips are subject to change. Ask about COA’s payment plan. Anyone interested in traveling on any of the trips should stop by the Senior Center, 220 Fox Road, Van Wert or call 419.238.5011.